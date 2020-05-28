Additional relaxations in new Health Ministry decree

Pleasure boats and sea sports are back, under conditions, following a decree issued on Thursday by Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou, CNA reports.

The new decree also allows horse racing meetings, but without spectators, from June 3.

It also allows the arrival to Cyprus of individuals irrespective of nationality to implement public projects or for other professional obligations following approval of the relevant minister or undersecretary to the president to whom requests must be submitted. Such individuals must either bring a certificate they have tested negative for coronavirus or undergo a test here and are then subject to self-isolation or other rules.

The decree permits small passenger boats, amateur fishing boats and boats carrying divers provided they adhere to guidelines on health and safety issued by the deputy ministry on shipping.

Also permitted are sea sports (speedboats category B) again provided they adhere to guidelines on health and safety issued by the deputy ministry on shipping.

Category B speedboats can carry a maximum of 10 people, including underage children, or the maximum permitted by the licence if the number is lower.

Jet skis category Β can be rented for a maximum of two people. They cannot be driven by an employee of the owning company with a passenger client.

As regards pleasure boats for private use, these are permitted under conditions.

Boats with speedboat licence A can carry a maximum of 10 passengers or the maximum allowed by the licence if lower, including underage children.

For pleasure boats which do not require a licence, the same maximum numbers apply

The maximum number of people on a jet ski must not exceed that on the licence.