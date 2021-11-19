Additional protective measures against Covid to be announced – probably next week

NewsLocalAdditional protective measures against Covid to be announced - probably next week

Additional protective measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Cyprus are on the cards – probably to be announced next week, Philenews reported on Friday citing insiders.

Because of the constantly deteriorating epidemiological state of play, insiders also said.

At the moment, the intention of the government and health scientists advising the state does not include strict restrictions or closure of businesses or measures that would divide citizens into vaccinated and non-vaccinated.

However, measures that may affect specific businesses and citizens’ activities are under review.

Moreover, Health Minister Michalis Hatzipantelas has confirmed that proposals are on the table but that final decisions are pending. Including the introduction of the third booster shot being included in a SafePass.

“If the recommendations of the experts include this, then we will take it seriously,” he also said. This is one of the ways to speed up the island’s vaccinations process.

