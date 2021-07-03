ADDITIONAL Larnaca and Limassol fires as it happens

The European Commissioner for Crisis Management and Humanitarian Assistance is in close contact with Cyprus Republic authorities for any additional assistance in battling the massive blaze that broke out in Arakapas, on the Limassol mountains and spread to Vavatsinia in Larnaca.

Heading the management of the fire fighting effort and relevant bodies involved is Agriculture minister Costas Cadis at the Vavatsinia Coordination Centre.

Also at the centre are Interior minister Nikos Nouris, the National Guard Chief and government spokesman Marios Pelekanos.

They were greeted with protests by locals who said the fire service took a long time to get to the area.

The fire service, the forestry department and other forces are focusing this evening on protecting the Machairas forest and putting fronts near Vavatsinia and Ora under control.

The latest video from the Vavatsinia fire in Larnaca