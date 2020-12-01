Additional health services – including dental care – now under Gesy

Preventive dental care, out-patients treatment for mental health, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and visits to clinical dieticians are among the new services under the island’s General Health Scheme (Gesy) as of Tuesday.

Registration of providers of the additional services has started and names are available on the Gesy website, according to the island’s Health Insurance Organisation (HIO).

To avoid abuse of the system, referrals by personal or specialist doctors is mandatory for all new services.

And for preventive dental care, Gesy covers a free teeth cleaning and a check for children once a year only.

Healthcare services offered to outpatients by nurses, midwives and related health professionals – clinical dieticians, occupational therapists, speech pathologists, physiotherapists and clinical psychologists – will be listed in catalogues for each professional category.

Different fees apply for different services, and all information is available on www.gesy.org.cy