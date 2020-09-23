Additional covid measures to be imposed in Larnaca, heath expert says

Additional measures will be imposed in Larnaca where the new epicentre of coronavirus outbreaks currently is, according to Dr Leontios Kostrikis who is a member of the Scientific Team at the Ministry of Health.

However, the professor at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

“I cannot tell you specifics but they will have to do with reducing the number of gatherings of people, the possibility of reducing the number of people at indoor and outdoor restaurants etc,” he added.

He also said the measures will be more localised, like the ones imposed in Limassol in August when a similar outbreak of the virus was observed.

He also referred to a reported positive coronavirus case of a student at the University of Cyprus and said the first test carried out by government services was positive. But it seems that it was a wrong prognosis and the student is perfectly healthy.