News Local Additional covid measures to be imposed in Larnaca, heath expert says

Additional covid measures to be imposed in Larnaca, heath expert says

Additional measures will be imposed in Larnaca where the new epicentre of coronavirus outbreaks currently is, according to Dr Leontios Kostrikis who is a member of the Scientific Team at the Ministry of Health.

However, the professor at the Department of Biological Sciences of the University of Cyprus also ruled out the possibility of a lockdown, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

“I cannot tell you specifics but they will have to do with reducing the number of gatherings of people, the possibility of reducing the number of people at indoor and outdoor restaurants etc,” he added.

He also said the measures will be more localised, like the ones imposed in Limassol in August when a similar outbreak of the virus was observed.

He also referred to a reported positive coronavirus case of a student at the University of Cyprus and said the first test carried out by government services was positive. But it seems that it was a wrong prognosis and the student is perfectly healthy.

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleBoy with cerebral palsy left without kindergarten exclusive carer
Next articleMan wanted for Limassol burglary (photos)

Top Stories

Local

Police ask for help to find missing 41-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Inna Bolsahakova, 41, from Romania, is missing from her home in Larnaca since Monday afternoon, according to police. The 41-year-old is described as approximately 1.65m...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for burglaries and thefts (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Marios Charalambous, 34, pictured below, is still wanted by Police in connection to cases of conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, and breaking and...
Read more
World

UK’s Prince Harry and wife Meghan urge Americans to vote in November’s election

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Prince Harry and his American wife Meghan have called on Americans to register to vote in the upcoming U.S. presidential election, entering into...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for Limassol burglary (photos)

Maria Bitar -
The man (pictured) is wanted by Police in connection with a case of burglary committed early on Monday in Limassol. Anyone with information please contact...
Read more
Local

Additional covid measures to be imposed in Larnaca, heath expert says

Maria Bitar -
Additional measures will be imposed in Larnaca where the new epicentre of coronavirus outbreaks currently is, according to Dr Leontios Kostrikis who is a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more
Local Food

Meatballs with tomato and cumin

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all meatball ingredients in a bowl and knead well with hands. Keep the mixture in the fridge for approximately 1 hour to thicken. In...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police ask for help to find missing 41-year-old woman (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Inna Bolsahakova, 41, from Romania, is missing from her home in Larnaca since Monday afternoon, according to police. The 41-year-old is described as approximately 1.65m...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for burglaries and thefts (photo)

Maria Bitar -
Marios Charalambous, 34, pictured below, is still wanted by Police in connection to cases of conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, and breaking and...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for Limassol burglary (photos)

Maria Bitar -
The man (pictured) is wanted by Police in connection with a case of burglary committed early on Monday in Limassol. Anyone with information please contact...
Read more
Local

Boy with cerebral palsy left without kindergarten exclusive carer

Annie Charalambous -
The parents of a four-year-old boy born with cerebral palsy are asking for a specialised school carer now that he is old enough to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros