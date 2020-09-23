Additional covid measures in Larnaca effective immediate starting Thursday

The Government has announced new local measures concerning the coronavirus pandemic due to the outbreak observed in Larnaca the past few days.

The Minister of Health decided on September 23 the issuance of a Decree with the following measures to be applied in Larnaca.

Effective as of Thursday, the measures are:

» Maximum number of people in private gatherings and public social events with the exception of restaurants is set at 10 persons per household/group, including minors.

» Ecclesiastical and other forms of religious worship in churches, mosques and other religious places, as well as religious ceremonies, are to be performed with a maximum of 75 persons in attendance, in accordance with the protocols that apply to places of religious worship.

» It is allowed to hold sports matches in sports facilities in Larnaca, in the context of sports championships, without the presence of spectators, provided that the relevant protocols are observed.

» Maximum number of people in restaurants is at 75 persons indoor and 150 persons outdoor. The 3 metre distance rule indoor and 2 metre distance in outdoor spaces continues to apply in all cases. It is understood that in any case it is not allowed to seat more than 10 people per table.

» Cinemas, theatres and concert halls must only operate with 75 person maximum in attendance indoor and 150 persons maximum outdoor provided that the relevant protocols are observed.

» Maximum number of people at weddings/baptisms (physical presence at dinner) who can attend is set at 350 persons. Cocktail parties, receptions and congratulations are strictly prohibited.

» Sample testing under a control program of 3,000 people in the district of Larnaca begins immediately. More details in the coming days on this.

The above measures are effective immediate from Thursday, September 24 at 6am and will be in force for a period of two weeks.