Additional COVID measures in Larnaca and Famagusta

Due to the worsening of the epidemiological image and the increased number of COVID-19 cases in the districts of Larnaca and Famagusta, additional measures will be implemented as of 5 October, philenews reported. The measures include prohibition of training and games of team sports for the under 18, prohibition of afternoon athletic activities under the auspices of the Education Ministry, increased checks in businesses and strict implementation of measures in areas where cultural events are taking place. More details will be announced soon.

Read More: Most COVID cases in Larnaca and Famagusta