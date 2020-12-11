Additional covid measures in effect as of Friday, valid till December 31

Additional measures to fight the alarming spread of the coronavirus in the holiday island of Cyprus came into effect at 6am on Friday, and will remain in place until midnight December 31.

The new measures came after an emergency meeting of the Council of Ministers on Wednesday.

“These measures will remain in place until midnight on December 31. Until then, the situation will be re-evaluated in order to review the measures, provided that the epidemiological picture allows it,” Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said.

So, what is now is effect is the extension of the measures already in place – and which were due to last until Sunday – plus the additional ones.

This means that a curfew all across Cyprus is in effect between 9pm and 5am.

Also, the suspension of operation of all malls, restaurants, cafes and food-providing venues, while church services are to take place without attendees.

Large department and other stores over 500m² (excluding supermarkets) will operate in compliance with the measure of 1 person per 10m² and with a ceiling on the number of customers.

While the operation of catering establishments is suspended, delivery and take away services are exempted. After 9pm only home delivery is permitted.

Church services and other forms of religious worship in religious sites must be performed without the presence of a congregation. Weddings, christenings and funerals are permitted with a maximum of 10 persons attending.

As of Monday, all lessons in lyceums will go online. At the same time, in addition to the suspension of sports and social activities for people under 18, which is still in force, the operation of tutoring institutes is suspended.