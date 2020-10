Left-wing MP Adamos Adamou was elected unrivaled 12th President of the House of Representatives on Friday, with the votes of the majority of MPs, except those of ELAM.

In favour were 53 MPs. There were two abstentions, those of the ELAM MPs.

During Friday’s session of the plenary, new MPs Yiannakis Gavriel of AKEL and Roula Georgiades of the Solidarity Movement were sworn in.

(CNA)