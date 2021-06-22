NewsLocalAdamos Adamou does not accept position of Minister

Adamos Adamou does not accept position of Minister

There has been a change in the government’s plans for the new Council of Ministers since former House Speaker Adamos Adamou finally did not accept the position of Health Minister. Current Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has submitted his resignation and according to all indications, he was going to be replaced by Adamos Adamou, even amid reactions by AKEL.

However, according to information, at the last minute, Adamou informed the President that he did not want to participate. As a reason he said:”I judged that it was not politically correct.”

The truth is that he received a lot of pressure by various sides and became a target of attacks in social media.

So, the President is now looking for a new Health Minister. The new cabinet is expected to be announced to day or tomorrow at the latest, before President Anastasiades leaves for the EU Summit.

By gavriella
Previous articleMeteorology Department warns for thunderstorms on Tuesday
Next article25-year-old arrested for stealing from the church collection plate

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros