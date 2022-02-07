Activists slam way cases of rape, violence against women are handled in Cyprus

Following damning developments in the case of a British young woman gang raped in Ayia Napa in 2019 activists have slammed the way reported rapes and violence against women in Cyprus are handled.

In fact, women’s movements are demanding the relevant training of police officers, investigators and judges as well as an end to discrimination, prejudice and stereotypes.

Along with the immediate implementation of the Istanbul Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence which Cyprus also signed in 2017.

The Convention is the first legally-binding instrument which creates a comprehensive legal framework and approach to combat violence against women”.

It is also focused on preventing violence against women and domestic violence, protecting victims and prosecuting accused offenders.

A week ago, the island’s Supreme Court overturned a conviction against a British woman who was accused of lying about being gang-raped in Ayia Napa by a group of Israeli tourists.

The Court had examined an appeal submitted by her lawyers last September.

The woman, now 21 years of age, had been handed a suspended four-month prison sentence in January 2020, after being found guilty of public mischief for reporting the rape.

She said that she was pressured by the police in the district to withdraw her statement.