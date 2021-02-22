Photos Activists inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President during a protest

Activists inflate a doll depicting Brazil’s President during a protest

Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil, February 21, 2021. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil.

Source:REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

MORE PHOTOS

Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more
Photos

A Carnival float depicting the coronavirus in Nice

george -
A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus disease...
Read more
Photos

NASCAR: Daytona 500

george -
Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR Cup Series drivers Brad Keselowski (2), Kyle Busch (18), Joey Logano (22), Brad Keselowski (2) and Austin Cindric (33)...
Read more
Photos

Preparation of a traditional dish for Lunar New Year celebrations

george -
Bui Van Cuong wears a gas mask as he braises black carp in claypots with longan firewood to serve as a traditional Vietnamese dish...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros