Activist demonstrates with a toilet outside Downing Street

Activist Steve Bray demonstrates with a toilet outside the gates of Downing Street, after MP’s voted in Parliament against the Environment Bill, allowing companies to pump raw sewage into UK rivers and seas, in London, Britain.

Source:REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

