‘Active Citizens’ call for mass participation at anti-corruption protest

A fledgling group calling itself ‘Active Citizens’ are staging a protest march in Nicosia on Thursday evening to demand an end to an alarming rise of corruption in Cyprus.

The protesters will gather at 7:30pm outside the Interior Ministry and walk up to the Presidential Palace.

“It is the fourth time within two weeks that we are taking to the streets protesting against unprecedented corruption cases that recently came to the fore,” the organisers said in a statement.

“We demand an end to this embarrassing, damaging phenomenon that jeopardises our future and that of our children,” they added.

Calling for mass participation, they also sent the message that ‘Active Citizens’ will never succumb to complacency.

Cyprus has been shocked this month with fresh revelations by Al Jazeera network of top ranking corrupt officials involved in the ‘golden passports’ scandal.