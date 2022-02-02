Actions to improve behavior of students, soldiers on the road

The issue of road safety was yesterday discussed during a meeting convened by the Transport Minister, with the participation of the Defense and Education Ministers, aiming to promote the correct behavior on the roads among young people.

A working group will examine suggestions for the implementation of actions regarding, among others, the safe transportation of soldiers to their camps and the introduction of educational programs in camps.

Furthermore, programs aiming to cultivate the correct behavior of students on the roads will also be promoted at schools.