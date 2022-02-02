NewsLocalActions to improve behavior of students, soldiers on the road

Actions to improve behavior of students, soldiers on the road

The issue of road safety was yesterday discussed during a meeting convened by the Transport Minister, with the participation of the Defense and Education Ministers, aiming to promote the correct behavior on the roads among young people.

A working group will examine suggestions for the implementation of actions regarding, among others, the safe transportation of soldiers to their camps and the introduction of educational programs in camps.

Furthermore, programs aiming to cultivate the correct behavior of students on the roads will also be promoted at schools.

By gavriella
Previous articleThoughts about pharmacies conducting “test to stay” tests
Next articleCabinet approves small changes in coronavirus measures

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros