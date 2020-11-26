Actions aiming to change habits and save the environment

Awareness-raising actions about sustainable resource and waste management will end on Sunday. This is a European initiative for a European Week for Waste Reduction (Campaign to reduce, reuse, recycle), in which Cyprus participates. Coordinator of this week is the Department of Environment.

Within the framework of the European Week for Waste Reduction, the Department of Environment asked cooking schools, cooking program on television, restaurants and hotels to adopt new practices to reduce waste.

The Department of Environment also asked all businesses using plastic cups to urge their customers to bring reusable ones.

All actions are recorded and released on an electronic platform which has been established for this purpose. It is worth noting that last year there have been 16,570 actions in the whole of Europe, seven of which were from Cyprus. This year 11 actions are taking place in Cyprus.

(philenews)