NewsLocalAction Plan on ways to ensure women’s full participation in Cyprus peace...

Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full participation in Cyprus peace process

The two community leaders in divided Cyprus have agreed to an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the UN-brokered reunification process.

This is what a statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus said on Wednesday, adding that the bi-communal Technical Committee on Gender Equality looks forward to presenting the Action Plan.

And that it will invite civil society, including women’s organisations, to an online meeting in the near future to initiate a conversation on the way ahead.

The Action Paln is in response to the request of the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2587 (2021) and includes practical recommendations addressing three key questions.

That is, how to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful representation; how to engage with civil society, including women’s organisations in order to solicit their views; and, how to include a gender perspective in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.

On January 27, in its resolution 2618 (2022), the United Nations Security Council welcomed the joint Action Plan on ensuring women’s participation in peace talks.

And it had encouraged the sides to ensure the needs and perspectives of women are addressed in a future settlement.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKARANTOKIS GROUP-Multi-dimensional innovation Group
Next articleRussia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros