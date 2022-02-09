Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full participation in Cyprus peace process

The two community leaders in divided Cyprus have agreed to an Action Plan on ways to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful participation in the UN-brokered reunification process.

This is what a statement by the United Nations Spokesperson in Cyprus said on Wednesday, adding that the bi-communal Technical Committee on Gender Equality looks forward to presenting the Action Plan.

And that it will invite civil society, including women’s organisations, to an online meeting in the near future to initiate a conversation on the way ahead.

The Action Paln is in response to the request of the United Nations Security Council in its Resolution 2587 (2021) and includes practical recommendations addressing three key questions.

That is, how to ensure women’s full, equal and meaningful representation; how to engage with civil society, including women’s organisations in order to solicit their views; and, how to include a gender perspective in the settlement process/an eventual settlement process in Cyprus.

On January 27, in its resolution 2618 (2022), the United Nations Security Council welcomed the joint Action Plan on ensuring women’s participation in peace talks.

And it had encouraged the sides to ensure the needs and perspectives of women are addressed in a future settlement.