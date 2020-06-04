Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be presented on Friday, 5th June, World Environment Day at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The strategy as well as the action plan for biodiversity were approved on Wednesday by the Cabinet with the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment, Costas Kadis talking about “a landmark case”.

After the cabinet meeting, President Nicos Anastasiades met at the Presidential Palace with Advisor for issues concerning climate change, chairman of the Cyprus Institute Dr. Costas Papanicolas, in the presence of the Minister and Environment Commissioner, Klelia Vasiliou. In his remarks, Kadis said that he presented the fundamental principles of the strategy and action plan.

It is a landmark case concerning issues to maintain nature in our country. Cyprus, he added, will have its own strategy and will be part of European countries that have their own strategies to maintain biodiversity.

The Minister said that professor Papanicolas reviewed the President’s initiative to handle climate change, with the cooperation of the wider region in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, noting there was particular progress.

The strategy will be presented at the presidential palace at 0900 on Friday, which marks World Environment Day.

Kadis also said that Papanicolas informed the President on the establishment in Cyprus of a branch of the Sustainable Development Action Networks of the UN. The inaugural ceremony will take place via video conference on June 12 and will be greeted by the President of the Republic himself.

(CNA)