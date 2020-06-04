News Local Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

ΠτΔ- Σύμβουλος του Προέδρου για θέματα Κλιματικής Αλλαγής Προεδρικό Μέγαρο, Λευκωσία, Κύπρος Ο Πρόεδρος της Δημοκρατίας κ. Νίκος Αναστασιάδης δέχεται τον Σύμβουλο του Προέδρου της Δημοκρατίας για θέματα Κλιματικής Αλλαγής Δρα Κώστα Παπανικόλα, στην παρουσία του Υπουργού Γεωργίας και της Επιτρόπου Περιβάλλοντος. // PoR- Advisor to the President for matters of Climate Change Presidential Palace. Lefkosia, Cyprus The President of the Republic, Mr Nicos Anastasiades, receives the Advisor to the President of the Republic for matters of Climate Change, Dr Costas Papanicolas, at the presence of the Minister of Agriculture and the Commissioner for the Environment.

The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be presented on Friday, 5th June, World Environment Day at a ceremony at the Presidential Palace.

The strategy as well as the action plan for biodiversity were approved on Wednesday by the Cabinet with the Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment, Costas Kadis talking about “a landmark case”.

After the cabinet meeting, President Nicos Anastasiades met at the Presidential Palace with Advisor for issues concerning climate change, chairman of the Cyprus Institute Dr. Costas Papanicolas, in the presence of the Minister and Environment Commissioner, Klelia Vasiliou. In his remarks, Kadis said that he presented the fundamental principles of the strategy and action plan.

It is a landmark case concerning issues to maintain nature in our country. Cyprus, he added, will have its own strategy and will be part of European countries that have their own strategies to maintain biodiversity.

The Minister said that professor Papanicolas reviewed the President’s initiative to handle climate change, with the cooperation of the wider region in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East, noting there was particular progress.

The strategy will be presented at the presidential palace at 0900 on Friday, which marks World Environment Day.

Kadis also said that Papanicolas informed the President on the establishment in Cyprus of a branch of the Sustainable Development Action Networks of the UN. The inaugural ceremony will take place via video conference on June 12 and will be greeted by the President of the Republic himself.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous articleMinistry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9
Next articleIoannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Top Stories

Local

Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus has been successful so far in controlling COVID-19 but needs to remain so Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told Politico. “We are successful so...
Read more
Local

Action plan on biodiversity approved by Cabinet, to be presented Friday

Josephine Koumettou -
The strategy for biodiversity as well the progress achieved in the framework of the President of the Republic’s initiative for climate change will be...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Night clubs and discos are not included on the list of establishments allowed to reopen on June 9, the Health Ministry has clarified. Cabinet yesterday...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fir fighters have responded to a fire which broke out in hilly terrain between Moutayiaka and Ayios Tychonas in Limassol. Fanned by strong winds, the...
Read more
World

EU to use $2.7 billion fund to buy promising COVID-19 vaccines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The European Union is preparing to use an emergency 2.4-billion- euro fund to make advance purchases of promising vaccines against the new coronavirus, EU...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Ioannou urges vigilance so Cyprus remains safe as borders reopen

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Cyprus has been successful so far in controlling COVID-19 but needs to remain so Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou has told Politico. “We are successful so...
Read more
Local

Ministry clarifies entertainment venues not reopening on June 9

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Night clubs and discos are not included on the list of establishments allowed to reopen on June 9, the Health Ministry has clarified. Cabinet yesterday...
Read more
Local

Fire fighters battle blaze in Limassol district

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Fir fighters have responded to a fire which broke out in hilly terrain between Moutayiaka and Ayios Tychonas in Limassol. Fanned by strong winds, the...
Read more
Local

Kostrikis: ‘Open weddings relaunch in September a political decision’

Josephine Koumettou -
Member of the team of experts advising the government on Coronavirus Leontios Kostrikis said on Thursday that the team had a different view than...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros