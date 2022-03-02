Action Plan of strategic orientation between Cyprus and Saudi Arabia

Cyprus and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed their desire to work towards developing an Action Plan of strategic orientation and practical deliverables for further strengthening the already excellent existing relations between them.

This is what an official announcement in Nicosia said on Wednesday the day after Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades paid an official visit to the Kingdom.

He had held talks with His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense.

“The whole spectrum of bilateral relations and ways to develop them was reviewed, as well as enhancing and intensifying cooperation between the two countries in all fields,” it also said.

“Moreover, views were exchanged regarding all current regional and international situations of common interest,” it added.

The two sides also expressed their satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and stressed the importance of developing them in all fields to serve common interests and enhance mutual benefits.

To this end the two sides reaffirmed their desire to work towards developing an Action Plan of strategic orientation and practical deliverables for further strengthening the excellent existing relations.

His Royal Highness, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, valued the support and endorsement of the Government of Cyprus for Riyadh candidature to host Expo 2030 in the elections scheduled for November 2023 during the General Assembly of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris.

On the economic level, both sides stressed the importance of increasing economic cooperation through enhancing and diversifying trade and investment exchange, and exploring opportunities offered by Saudi Vision 2030, and Cyprus Vision 2035, further outreach between private sectors in both countries in order to discuss and encourage trade and investment opportunities and translate them into concrete partnerships.

Both sides also stressed on their government’s strategic pursuit to create a fertile and motivating environment for investment in several sectors in both countries through launching several joint initiatives including in the field of culture, antiquities, food, medicine, digitalization, cyber security, and financial services. The two sides also agreed on the importance of enhancing cooperation in civil aviation, maritime transport, air transport, and ports.