Action plan drafted for gradual unlocking of covid measures

Health experts advising the government on covid-19 have expressed cautious optimism that the strict restrictive measures currently in effect should be lifted by end of the month.

Nonetheless, the Council of Ministers is meeting on Wednesday to finalise the way the measures aiming to curb the spread of the virus will be gradually lifted.

President Nicos Anastasiades is to exchange views with the scientific team mid-day on Monday, and then he is hold talks with the ministers of health, of finance, of Labour and of Education.

A final action plan on the unlocking of the measures should be drafted by Tuesday and taken before the Cabinet for approval on Wednesday.

Insiders told Philenews the President will be presented with a “conservative” unlocking plan that probably won’t have a set expiration date.

However, the total lockdown’s gradual end should include the following:

—Resumption of retail businesses when it comes to small ones outside shopping malls.

—Re-opening of hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons

—Return of Primary School students to classes

—Extension of the 8998 message system for requested movement

—Extension of the curfew from 5am to 9pm and all measures concerning gatherings of citizens, either in houses or elsewhere

—Small relaxations regarding team sports