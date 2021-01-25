News Local Action plan drafted for gradual unlocking of covid measures

Action plan drafted for gradual unlocking of covid measures

Health experts advising the government on covid-19 have expressed cautious optimism that the strict restrictive measures currently in effect should be lifted by end of the month.

Nonetheless, the Council of Ministers is meeting on Wednesday to finalise the way the measures aiming to curb the spread of the virus will be gradually lifted.

President Nicos Anastasiades is to exchange views with the scientific team mid-day on Monday, and then he is hold talks with the ministers of health, of finance, of Labour and of Education.

A final action plan on the unlocking of the measures should be drafted by Tuesday and taken before the Cabinet for approval on Wednesday.

Insiders told Philenews the President will be presented with a “conservative” unlocking plan that probably won’t have a set expiration date.

However, the total lockdown’s gradual end should include the following:

—Resumption of retail businesses when it comes to small ones outside shopping malls.

—Re-opening of hairdressers, barbershops and beauty salons

—Return of Primary School students to classes

—Extension of the 8998 message system for requested movement

—Extension of the curfew from 5am to 9pm and all measures concerning gatherings of citizens, either in houses or elsewhere

—Small relaxations regarding team sports

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleChurch and bagels to go: Biden’s first White House Sunday
Next articleUN’s informal 5+1 meeting on Cyprus “an ambitious project” – Mavroyiannis

Top Stories

Economy

Paphos theme park postponed due to COVID

gavriella -
Paphos was due to get its own theme park through investments from Hong Kong and by Cypriot investors in the area of Kalo Chorio....
Read more
World

Greece and Turkey resume talks on maritime disputes after five years

Annie Charalambous -
Greece and Turkey resumed talks aimed at addressing long-standing maritime disputes on Monday, diplomatic sources said, after months of tension in the eastern Mediterranean. The...
Read more
Local

No cases of British covid variant detected in Cyprus, strict measures already taken

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus is not among the increasing number of EU countries that have detected cases of the British variant of COVID-19, but health authorities are...
Read more
Local

Trial of man, 78, accused of possession of child pornography material starts

Annie Charalambous -
Court hearings began on Monday in the case of a 78-year-old man from Paphos who dismissed accusations back in August that he possessed child...
Read more
Local

Cyprus takes part in NASA`s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus takes part in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign which also aims to will search for evidence of ancient extra-terrestrial life, according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

No cases of British covid variant detected in Cyprus, strict measures already taken

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus is not among the increasing number of EU countries that have detected cases of the British variant of COVID-19, but health authorities are...
Read more
Local

Trial of man, 78, accused of possession of child pornography material starts

Annie Charalambous -
Court hearings began on Monday in the case of a 78-year-old man from Paphos who dismissed accusations back in August that he possessed child...
Read more
Local

Cyprus takes part in NASA`s “Send Your Name to Mars” campaign

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus takes part in NASA's "Send Your Name to Mars" campaign which also aims to will search for evidence of ancient extra-terrestrial life, according...
Read more
Local

Police issue 170 fines for breach of covid restrictive measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out a total of 169 fines to individuals and another one to an establishment all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros