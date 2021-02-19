News Local Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus' migration...

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

EU technical team to visit Cyprus for additional assistance on migration

The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight the extent of the migration crisis Cyprus is confronted with.

This is what an official statement issued jointly on Friday by the ministries of the Foreign Affairs and of the Interior said.

This, it added, aims to ensure that Cyprus receives the assistance needed to effectively address it considering that the percentage of asylum applicants and beneficiaries of international protection amounts to 4% of the population.

“It is a particularly high percentage, given that in all other Member States the percentage is close to 1%. That is why it was agreed that migration will feature prominently in the agenda of contacts of both Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and Interior Minister Nicos Nouris,” the announcement also said.

“The two Ministers will remain in continuous coordination ahead of the “jumbo” teleconference of EU Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs that will take place on March 15, as well as ahead of the upcoming discussions on Turkey at EU level,” it added.

At a meeting on Thursday with the participation of experts from the two Ministries discussion and coordination focused on effectively promoting the positions of the Republic.

This is within the framework of the upcoming discussion of the new Migration Pact of the European Union.

“The internal dimension of migration, the gravity and scale of the situation in Cyprus and the disproportional weight Cyprus shoulders from migration flows as a front-line country were highlighted,” the announcement also said.

“Cyprus, as a result of its particularities, the fact that it is an island, with part of its territory under military occupation, is for the fourth consecutive year the EU Member State with the highest number of asylum applications in proportion to population” it added.

It was noted that the overwhelming majority of migration flows originated from Turkey, a country that fails to implement all agreements regarding migration towards Cyprus.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePolice draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Top Stories

Local

Action plan drafted by two ministries to highlight extent of Cyprus’ migration crisis

Annie Charalambous -
The government has drafted an action plan at both a political and technocratic level in the EU and other international fora aiming to highlight...
Read more
Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Photos

Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

george -
Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police draft action plan for Saturday’s planned protests in Nicosia, Limassol

Annie Charalambous -
Police are drafting an action plan for Saturday’s planned anti-corruption protests in Nicosia and Limassol under the shadow of strong criticism over excessive force...
Read more
Local

Proposed 15 reef breakwaters aim to protect Cape Kiti-Larnaca airport coastal front

Annie Charalambous -
A strategic plan aiming towards the protection and improvement of Larnaca’s coastal front proposes the construction of 15 artificial reef breakwaters between Cape Kiti...
Read more
Local

Proposal for speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads

Annie Charalambous -
The Road Safety Council is considering the speed limit to be reduced to 30km/h across all city roads in Cyprus, Philenews reported on Friday. Council...
Read more
Local

UN chief to convene informal meeting on Cyprus issue “very soon”

Annie Charalambous -
The UN Secretary General intends to convene an informal meeting on the Cyprus issue very soon to determine whether common ground exists for the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros