“ACROBAT ABOVE THE DOME” and “INTERLACED” by Goethe Institute

KunstRaumGoethe’s second exhibition presents three artists, who explore the body’s connection to the earth.

INTERLACED – VERFLOCHTEN ZWISCHEN SCHICHTEN

Like countless scales invisible on the skin of the human body, the works of Marion Jungeblut and Dagmar Glausnitzer-Smith in the exhibition Interlaced – Verflochten zwischen Schichten are brought into a context that juxtaposes the familiar, the abstract and the foreign. Words and reflective surfaces create the possibility of other realities, layers, and insights in the phenomenological and philosophical context of the works. Due to its abstraction, the artwork arouses different associations in the viewer’s mind on different levels of cognitive and visual perception. The individual elements, understood as fragments, allow an insight into the creation of the exhibition Interlaced.

Dagmar I. Glausnitzer-Smith completed her MA Liberal Arts and Philosophy at the Royal College of Art London (2000) and BA Liberal Arts at Goldsmiths ‘College London (1994). She was awarded the Picker Fellowship Award from Kingston University (2000-2003). She organized art projects in Germany, international workshops and residencies for performance art (2005-2010). She was also involved in the production of the events Transitstation in London (2003), Berlin (2005), Edinburgh (2006) and Copenhagen (2010). From 2002-2017 she was a lecturer at Kingston University, London specializing in performance art.

Marion Jungeblut studied sculpture with Prof. Jürgen Weber at the Institute of Elementary Form and Architecture at TU Braunschweig/Germany. She also attended courses in mathematics and theoretical physics. After residencies in Los Angeles, where she worked at SOM’s and collaborated on installations for MOMA San Francisco, she studied Liberal Arts and Media Studies at HBK Braunschweig. She maintains two studios in Braunschweig and Spain.

ACROBAT ABOVE THE DOME

“A parachute only works

if you pull the ripcord and open it.

It requires a conscious effort,

but if you are not conscious…

can someone else do it for you?”

Stelios Kallinikou presents sequences of images that flow into nested dialogues as he explores the connection between the narrative boundaries of photography and consciousness. His images have a mythological and archaeological pre-human feel, connecting something primordial to the present by illustrating the body’s connection to the earth. The worlds are constructed at an introspective, meditative pace, and then function as speculative scenarios through which the intersections between territorial and ideological concepts related to “landscape”-such as space/place and time/history-are explored.

Where Goethe-Institut Zypern, 21 Markos Drakos Ave, 1102 Nicosia