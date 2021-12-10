Accordion Classical Concert in Paphos on December 13

The last concert of the Technopolis 20 Classics concert series for the year comes, with Alexander Hrustevich, an Ukranian accordion virtuoso. Enjoy a different impressive concert, of an instrument that you do not often have the opportunity to see and listen to.

Alexander Hrustevich is a well-renowned bayanist (button accordionist) of the music industry, often called by the critics ‘the orchestra man’. The bayan is a type of chromatic button accordion developed in Russia in the early 20th century and Alexander has been playing it from a young age, a passion that was developed, influenced by his father. Today, he performs as a soloist and as member of the National Academy Orchestra of Ukraine, and has already performed in Poland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Belgium and many other coumtries. He has also performed with the legendary musician and composer, winner of several Grammy awards Bobby McFerrin, in a sold out of three thousand audience arena in Kiev.

Programme to be presented is:

J. S. Bach, Great Fantasia and Fugue in G minor, BWV 542

A. Vivaldi, The Four Seasons, Summer, Parts 1-3 & Winter, Parts 1-3

M. Skoryk, Melody

P. Tchaikovsky – V. Zubitsky, Violin Concerto Op. 35, Finale: Allegro vivacissimo

R. Galliano, Tango pour Claude

Y. Derbenko, Couplets

V. Novikov, Paraphrase on the Ukrainian folk song “Rozpryahayte khloptsi koney”

Na Yun Kin, Tango “Jealousy” on the J. Gade

V. Zubitsky, Omaggio ad Astor Piazzolla

Tickets: €12 / €7 (students)

ONLY with presales. Limited numbered seats available.

Tickets available:

– Technopolis 20 art centre. Opening hours: Monday – Friday, 9am – 1pm

– Online banking (send email at [email protected] for details)

***SafePass necessary***

The production takes all the necessary precautions and follows the instructions announced by the government, in order to ensure your health and safety.

Please visit the official website of Alexander Hrustevich for further information, video and pictures

A full biography of the artist

ALEXANDER HRUSTEVICH, Bayan (button accordion)

Ukrainian-born Alexander Hrustevich is one of the best bayanists (button accordionist) in the world. Mr. Hrustevich is constantly invited to perform in many countries, including Poland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, Serbia, Brazil, Czech Republic, Belgium and many others. In last seasons he performed with legendary musician and composer, winner of several Grammy awards Bobby McFerrin in a sold out, three thousand audience arena in Kiev.

Alexader Hrustevich is able to play the most complicated transcriptions of violin, piano and orchestra pieces with the bayan; starting with Tchaikovsky’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra and finishing with a fragment from Antonio Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” Using his ten fingers at the same time, he is able to easily play both orchestra and violin parts. For these extraordinary abilities people and critics call Mr. Hrustevich – “the man orchestra“.

As prof. David Yearsley writes about Mr. Hrustevich’s recording: “The small stage on which Hrustevich demonstrates his art is festooned with yellow and orange balloons and fake flower garlands, the camera is hand-held, but despite all of this, you can feel how great are this virtuoso’s gifts.” The professor also compares his interpretations of Bach Passacaglia with a pianist: “Tricky passages that the pianist divided between the two hands, Hrustevich manages with one. He revels in the virtuosic spectacle of fingers flying and sliding and contorting over buttons and in the same time picking almost every note cleanly. It’s rather like playing the Bach Passacaglia on a travel typewriter, only harder.”(The Musical Patriot).

Born in 1983, Alexander Hrustevich started to play the bayan by the age of 6. He graduated Ukraines National Academy of Music as a student of prof. Besfamilnov. Apart from his solo activity, he is also a member of the National Academy Orchestra.

When Monday, December 13 at 6pm

Where Markideio Theatre, Paphos

