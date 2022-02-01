Access to Troodos only for 4×4 vehicles or vehicles with chains

All roads leading to Troodos, specifically the Platres-Troodos, Karvounas-Troodos and Prodromos-Troodos, are open only for 4×4 vehicles and vehicles with chains.

In the general area of Troodos the roads are slippery due to light snowfall since 11.00 today, while the roads of Palaichori-Agros, the roads in the area of Papoutsa and in the area of Sykopetra are also slippery.

No particular problems are seen in the other mountainous areas of Nicosia and Morphou.

According to Police instructions, drivers must drive slowly, keep a safety distance from preceding cars and have their lights on.