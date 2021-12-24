NewsWorldAbseiling Santas bring festive cheer to children in Rome hospital

Abseiling Santas bring festive cheer to children in Rome hospital

Abseiling Santas brought festive cheer and Christmas gifts to children at a hospital in Rome on Thursday (December 23).

The red troop of Santas, members of the Italian alpine rescue, rappelled down the paediatric ward at Policlinico Umberto I hospital to the delight of children, families and staff watching through the windows and from the ground.

After completing three abseils from a chimney and from the roof of the paediatric ward, the Santas went inside the hospital to deliver presents to children.

“It is important to do it, even if we can give them only three minutes of distraction and happiness in this difficult situation,” alpine rescuer Gabriele Vitiello, told Reuters.

 

