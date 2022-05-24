About 15,000 Ukrainian refugees have come to Cyprus, so far

Some 15,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war have come to Cyprus, so far, and the numbers are constantly rising, Philenews reported on Tuesday citing Asylum Service insiders.

In fact, the number of Ukrainians who chose to come to Cyprus for various reasons last month was about 14,000. And, another thousand have arrived within a month – something indicating that arrivals and departures are now stabilized.

Most Ukrainians who had come to Cyprus because they either have relatives or friends here seem to have left two to three months later for other EU member states. Poland seems to be top on the reference list, probably because it is very close to Ukraine.

In the meantime, the EU has activated a special protection system which establishes near-automatic asylum for Ukrainians and residents who were there before February 24.

Although it allows and encourages member states to extend this protection to other affected people.

It provides residence permits, work permits, accommodation and education for minors with minimal, streamlined procedures.