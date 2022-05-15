NewsWorldAbortion rights protests held in US

Abortion rights protests held in US

2022 05 15t063223z 177285243 Owanapaavideo2022051427863372 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Anadolu
2022 05 15t063223z 177285243 Owanapaavideo2022051427863372 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Anadolu

Thousands of protesters flooded Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 14, over a leaked draft opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in support of overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

During the demonstration, protestors marched, chanted slogans and held banners.

On May 3, the US Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft ruling that would overturn four decades of legal abortion protections, but maintained the decision is not final.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articleTen killed, three wounded in mass shooting at grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y.
Next article14-year-old girl missing from place of residence (photo)

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros