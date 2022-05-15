Abortion rights protests held in US

Thousands of protesters flooded Washington D.C. on Saturday, May 14, over a leaked draft opinion by US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in support of overturning Roe v. Wade and ending the constitutional right to an abortion.

During the demonstration, protestors marched, chanted slogans and held banners.

On May 3, the US Supreme Court confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft ruling that would overturn four decades of legal abortion protections, but maintained the decision is not final.

(Reuters)