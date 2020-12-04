Insider Economy Abolished Cyprus Investment Scheme will not be brought back-FinMin

Abolished Cyprus Investment Scheme will not be brought back-FinMin

The government will not bring back the Cyprus Investment Scheme either in the same or similar form of the one recently abolished following an Al Jazeera expose scandal, Finance Minister Constantinos Petrides has said.

“A scheme associated with the previous one cannot be implemented again; that is, the systematic granting of citizenship after a predetermined investment amount without a demand for the investor’s link with the country in the form of permanent residence,” Petrides said.

“A symmetric crisis of huge proportions which despite the fact it is not attributed to the economy’s vulnerabilities, it nevertheless led to the abrupt and total termination of its activities,” he added.

The Minister was giving a lecture on the state of play of Cyprus ‘ economy organised by the University of Cyprus School of Economics and Management on Thursday evening.

He did acknowledge, however, that the scheme contributed to the reduction of non-performing loans and created thousands of jobs following the island’s 2013 financial crisis.

But, he noted, the scheme’s focus on the real estate sector was beginning to create imbalances to the detriment of domestic demand.

On the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the Minister said  it was, indeed, unprecedented and that the termination of economic activity was imposed by law and not a result of market conditions.

“The termination of economic activity to a large extent is still ongoing with various alterations and it is expected to continue at least until a large part of the population is vaccinated,” he said.

“The progress of this crisis is determined by health parameters and not by economic data which leads to increased uncertainty. In this context, economic management must be shaped with flexibility and adaptability,” he added.

He also sent the message that Cyprus will not emerge unscathed from this crisis.

And that Cyprus is exploiting European funds to the best possible degree, stating the EU is not a fiscal Union and as such there are not fiscal transfers or “free money.”

“European funds must be repaid either through contributions (to the Resilience and Recovery Fund) or loan repayments (such as SURE),” he said, recalling that absorption of funds by the Recovery Fund will depend on voting and implementing structural reforms.

On the government support measures which amount to €1.3 billion, Petrides said the government will continue to update them according to the changes in the country’s epidemiological image.

But he stressed “the lack of such measures would have led to a much more deep and protracted recession from the one we are witnessing today, with a recession close to 10% with huge consequences in the labour market with long term structural problems to the economy.”

(CNA)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleTurkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s
Next articleEU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus, Malta, Spain have cash as most used payment instrument

Annie Charalambous -
Cash was the most used payment instrument at the euro area country level with the highest proportions in Malta (88%), Spain and Cyprus (83%...
Read more
Local

Overweigh pigs exported to Greece due to slaughterhouse problems in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
Pig breeders feel the pain from the problems slaughterhouses in Cyprus are confronted with due to the coronavirus and the difficulty in finding available...
Read more
Local

Ninety citizens, six premises fined over covid-19 measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police fined 90 citizens and six establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread...
Read more
Local

Police still looking for 37-year-old missing man from Kilani (PHOTO)

Annie Charalambous -
Police on Friday were looking for the second day in a row 37-year-old Yiannis Flouri, from Kilani village in Limassol district. And they desperately need...
Read more
Economy

EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Economy

EU will launch Recovery Fund regardless of vetoes if necessary

Annie Charalambous -
The European Union will push on with its 1.8 trillion euro financial package to revive the bloc's COVID-hit economy even if Hungary and Poland...
Read more
Economy

Turkish lira slips as U.S. moves closer to sanctions over S-400s

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's lira slipped on Friday after U.S. lawmakers included mandatory Turkish sanctions in a defence spending bill that moves Washington a step closer to...
Read more
Economy

Registered unemployed in Cyprus spike by an annual 34% in November

gavriella -
The number of registered unemployed persons in November spiked by over 34% year on year in November reaching 32,968 persons with seasonally adjusted data...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus annual inflation rate at -0.6% in November 2020

gavriella -
Inflation rate in Cyprus remained in negative territory for the eighth consecutive month in November with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declining by an...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros