Abide by measures to contain coronavirus, Cyprus President tells youth

President Nicos Anastasiades has urged the Mediterranean island’s young people to abide by measures taken to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

“What needs to be understood by the youth is that they are not just risking their own lives, but also the lives of their parents, their grand-parents, their brothers and sisters,” he said.

Anastasiades was replying to questions by reporters on an apparent lack of discipline by young people and whether he is worried about the increase in Covid-19 cases among that category.

Asked whether schools will open in September this year the President said it was too early for final decisions to be taken.

“Nonetheless, the school year will be on track, whether through the physical presence of students or through distance learning,” he added.