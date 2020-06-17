Abandoned New World shopping mall in Bangkok

A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand, June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020.
Explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong
A view of an explosion of a joint liaison office with South Korea in border town Kaesong, North Korea in this picture supplied by...
Graffiti following Floyd police killing in Athens
A cat passes by a mural responding to the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd by Greek visual artist Hambas, in Athens,...
West Point graduation ceremony
West Point graduating cadets throw their hats in the air in celebration as U.S. Army helicopters fly overhead at the culmination of their 2020...
Crowds outside stores in London
Customers are pushing to enter Nike Town as it is reopening following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on Oxford Street in London, Britain, June...