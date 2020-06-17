Photos Abandoned New World shopping mall in Bangkok

Abandoned New World shopping mall in Bangkok

A woman sits on top of the abandoned New World shopping mall in Banglamphu neighborhood in Bangkok, Thailand, June 15, 2020. Picture taken June 15, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Jorge Silva 

