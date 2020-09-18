Photos A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally...

A young girl wears a toy weapon during a ‘2nd Amendment’ rally at  Michigan

A young girl wears a toy weapon during a ‘2nd Amendment’ rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Rebecca Cook 

Tour de France

Andreas Nicolaides -
Stage 17 of Tour de France. Grenoble to Meribel Col De La Loze. September 16, 2020.
A princess in the army

Andreas Nicolaides -
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10,...
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform around the Wembley Park retail

Andreas Nicolaides -
Members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform "pop-up" socially distanced live performances around the Wembley Park retail, sports and entertainment venues area, amid the...
Violent derby in Paris

Andreas Nicolaides -
Olympique de Marseille's Jordan Amavi clashes with Paris St Germain's Layvin Kurzawa
