A year later, law on bullying at school has yet to be implemented

Bullying at schools is an alarming phenomenon in Cyprus  yet a year after the law on Prevention and Response to Violence in Schools has not been implemented.

This is what the House Education Committee members realised on Wednesday, according to Philenews.

Specifically, a National Advisory Committee on issues of intra-school violence that should have been set up by the Ministry of Education is still pending.

On behalf of the Ministry of Education, Athena Michaelidou admitted this but she told MPs that several other actions have been taken. Such as the operation of an Observatory on violence, the Commission on sexual abuse prevention and the Health and Civic Education Committee.

There is the intention, she clarified, of empowering students, parents and teachers to report bullying cases. I fact, a platform to be run by education and other specialists is under draft and students – as well as teachers – will be able to seek help anonymously.

By Annie Charalambous
