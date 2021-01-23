News World A year after Wuhan lockdown, China sees small rise in COVID-19 cases

A year after Wuhan lockdown, China sees small rise in COVID-19 cases

Workers in protective suits help residents in their transfer to a quarantine facility following new infections of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near Renji Hospital Affiliated with Shanghai Jiao Tong University Medical School, in Shanghai, China January 21, 2021. Picture taken January 21, 2021. China Daily via REUTERS

China on Saturday reported more new cases of COVID-19 and the financial hub of Shanghai imposed new restrictions, as the country marked the anniversary of the world’s first coronavirus lockdown in Wuhan city, where the disease emerged in late 2019.

The National Health Commission said 107 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in the mainland on Saturday, up from 103 cases the day before.

The commission said in a statement that 90 of the new cases were local infections.

The northeastern province of Heilongjiang recorded 56 new cases and neighbouring Jilin province had 13. Beijing and Shanghai recorded three new cases each, and the province of Hebei, which surrounds Beijing, recorded 15 new cases.

Shanghai’s health commission designated a new medium-risk area in the city’s northern Baoshan district, locking down a neighbourhood in response to two new cases. The city had earlier named a hotel and a neighbourhood near its historic riverfront Bund as medium-risk areas.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 99 from 119 cases a day earlier.

(Reuters)

