A village in Russia is quite different from any other village due to its ice-made passages as well as many illuminated ice sculptures and fairy-tale creatures carved into the walls.

It is more like a labyrinth of snow and ice.

The snow village is located in the Murmansk Region in the northern territory of Northwest Russia on the Kola Peninsula.

The place offers a unique experience for winter and ice-art lovers and can be visited from the end of December till the end of April.

