A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan February 20, 2021. Picture taken February 20, 2021. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A tourist poses for a picture on the Bogdanovich glacier located in the Tian Shan mountain range near Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Source:REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Israel’s beaches blackened by tar after offshore oil spill

An aerial view shows a pile of plastic bags on the beach as Israeli soldiers and volunteers clean tar from the sand after an...
Activists inflate a doll depicting Brazil’s President during a protest

Activists and members of social organizations inflate a doll depicting Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during a protest demanding his impeachment in Brasilia, Brazil.
Perseverance rover being lowered to Martian surface

Perseverance rover is shown to be lowered to Martian surface by jet-powered "sky crane" descent vehicle in this illustration.
A Carnival float depicting the coronavirus in Nice

A woman, wearing a protective face mask, takes a photo of a Carnival float depicting the novel coronavirus in Nice amid the coronavirus disease...
