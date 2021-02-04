A total of 390,595 sms sent on Wednesday for movement in exceptional cases

The total number of sms for movement in exceptional cases sent on Wednesday in Cyprus was 390,595, recording a small increase compared to Tuesday (389,355).

According to data by the Deputy Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, the valid sms sent were 379,190, and 373,863 were approved.

The majority of messages (117,664) were sent were for going to a shop for essential goods/services, including take away (number 2) . The second biggest number of messages sent (82,354) was for movement for any other purpose that may be justified under the prohibition of movement measures. (number 8).

Moreover, 79,201 sms were sent for physical activity or individual sports practiced in areas were access is permitted (number 6).

