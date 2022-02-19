NewsLocalA total of 28 fines issued by Police for violation of COVID-19...

A total of 28 fines issued by Police for violation of COVID-19 measures

Policecovid
Policecovid

Twenty citizens and 8 establishment owners or managers were fined by Police across Cyprus in the last 24 hours after 2,149 checks for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police Spokesperson told CNA that in Nicosia in 644 checks, 11 citizens and two establishment owners were fined in Nicosia, while in Limassol from 182 checks four individuals and four establishment owners were reported.

In Larnaca from 492 checks, three citizens and one establishment owner were fined while in Pafos after 127 checks two more individuals and one more establishment owner were reported. In Famagusta and Morphou, after 323 and 194 checks respectively, no fines were issued. The Traffic Police also carried out 187 checks with no fines issued.

By gavriella
Previous articleTwo rescued from burning ferry ‘Euroferry Olympia’; search continues for 12 missing
Next article36-year-old arrested at Larnaca Airport for forged documents

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros