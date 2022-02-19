A total of 28 fines issued by Police for violation of COVID-19 measures

Twenty citizens and 8 establishment owners or managers were fined by Police across Cyprus in the last 24 hours after 2,149 checks for violation of COVID-19 measures.

A Police Spokesperson told CNA that in Nicosia in 644 checks, 11 citizens and two establishment owners were fined in Nicosia, while in Limassol from 182 checks four individuals and four establishment owners were reported.

In Larnaca from 492 checks, three citizens and one establishment owner were fined while in Pafos after 127 checks two more individuals and one more establishment owner were reported. In Famagusta and Morphou, after 323 and 194 checks respectively, no fines were issued. The Traffic Police also carried out 187 checks with no fines issued.