A surfer rides a large wave in Portugal

A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020.

Photos

Preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans

Andreas Nicolaides -
Katy D'Aquino boards up the gallery she opened with her husband Jason in January, Fawkes Fine Art, for the eighth time since the beginning...
Photos

Palestinians protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France

Andreas Nicolaides -
A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron is burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in...
Photos

Supporting or opposing Amy C. Barrett for the Supreme Court

Andreas Nicolaides -
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
in-cyprus

A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles

Annie Charalambous -
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
