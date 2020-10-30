A surfer rides a large wave in Portugal

A surfer rides a large wave at Praia do Norte in Nazare, Portugal October 29, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Preparations for the arrival of Hurricane Zeta in New Orleans
Katy D'Aquino boards up the gallery she opened with her husband Jason in January, Fawkes Fine Art, for the eighth time since the beginning...
Palestinians protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in France
A picture of French President Emmanuel Macron is burnt by Palestinians during a protest against the publications of a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in...
Supporting or opposing Amy C. Barrett for the Supreme Court
An activist supporting the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court prays as counter protesters stand at the Supreme Court in Washington,...
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)