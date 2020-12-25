A sunny Christmas Day, temperatures at 20 C

Today will be mainly fine across the island but increased cloud will be observed at times, the Met Department said in its early morning report.

Temperatures will reach 20 C inland and on the coast and 11 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with temperatures dropping to 5 C inland, 11 C on the east and south coasts, 9 C on the other coasts and 1 C in the highest mountains, where frost will form locally.

The weekend and Monday will be mainly fine but increased high clouds will be observed at times.

Temperatures will edge up slightly over the weekend and will remain at those levels on Monday, which are marginally above average for the time of year.