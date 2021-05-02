A summer Easter of 37C, rising further tomorrow

The island is being launched into summer conditions today, as Easter Sunday will see temperatures of up to 37 degrees inland, while more of the same and even higher is expected tomorrow, Easter Monday.

Mostly clear skies throughout the day, with intermittent high cloud. Winds will initially be light variable force three, turning from noon onwards, light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four, over calm to slight seas and slight in the afternoon.

Temperatures will rise to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31 on the southern and eastern coastal regions and 29 in the rest of the coastal areas and over the mountains.

Fine this evening, with increasing high cloud at intervals. Winds will mainly be light northwesterly to northeasterly, turning moderate force three to four in some areas, over calm to slight seas. Temperatures will drop to 20 degrees Celsius inland, the eastern and southern coastal areas, 17 in the rest of the coastal regions and 16 over the mountains.

Summer conditions will continue through to Wednesday, with temperatures expected to rise even further tomorrow, dropping slightly by Wednesday, but still much higher than the seasonal average.

Meteorologists say that such conditions during this time of year are not rare, but still unusual for Cyprus.