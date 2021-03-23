A stranded bride and groom rescued by helicopter in Australia

A stranded bride and groom rescued by helicopter to get them to the church on time, kiss in front of a flooded bridge that had blocked their five-minute drive into town, in Port Macquarie, Australia in this picture obtained from social media.
MORE PHOTOS
Officers at the site of a shooting at a grocery store in Colorado
Law enforcement officers in tactical gear are seen at the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, U.S.
A mural of soccer player Marcus Rashford kicking the door of Downing Street
A mural of England soccer player Marcus Rashford kicking down the door of number 10 Downing Street appears on Manchester Canal in Manchester, Britain.
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in France
A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in Marcq-En-Ostrevent, France.