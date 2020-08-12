Photos A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles

A ship ran aground on a reef at Riviere des Creoles

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, in this handout image obtained by Reuters on August 11, 2020. French Army command/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A general view shows the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, that ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius, on August 11, 2020.

Source:REUTERS

An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano in Indonesia

Andreas Nicolaides
An ash cloud rises above Sinabung volcano after its eruption in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Indonesia August 10, 2020.
A couple rides on a scooter in front of officers in Minsk

Andreas Nicolaides
A couple rides on a scooter in front of law enforcement officers blocking a street after poll closed at presidential election in Minsk, Belarus...
Israelis watch dance show from their cars

Andreas Nicolaides
People sit inside their cars and watch an open-air performance of "Birth of the Phoenix" by Vertigo Dance Company at the parking lot of...
Aftermath of Tuesday’s blast in Beirut’s port area

Andreas Nicolaides
A general view shows the damage at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020.
