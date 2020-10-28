A sexual crime reported in Europe every 2 minutes-help find fugitives in a major campaign

Authorities in 19 European countries, including Cyprus, have launched an internet campaign calling on the public to come forward with any information on sexual offenders being sought by authorities.

A sexual crime-including rape, sexual violence or assault-is reported in the EU every two minutes and police make the point that beyond women and children, anyone can fall prey to such an assault.

19 countries are taking part in this four week effort, including Cyprus, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, The Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Spain, Sweden and the UK.

The campaign focuses on 19 fugitives who are suspected or being found guilty of sexual crimes and are on the most wanted European list, found at www.eumostwanted.eu

The faces of these offenders will be circulated on the internet over the next four weeks, mainly through social media and authorities are encouraging people to visit the site.