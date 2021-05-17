NewsLocalA percentage of students pass exams by cheating

A percentage of students pass exams by cheating

Maria Kramvia, professor at the Technological University of Cyprus, spoke about the phenomenon of students cheating in order to pass their exams.

As she said, there are many students who achieve their evaluation by “using” the work of a third person, meaning they pay someone to do the work on their behalf or even to take the exam on their behalf. As she said, due to the pandemic, this phenomenon has increased because of the use of online exams.

Some of the ways to face this phenomenon are the following:

  • Live monitoring on the spot
  • Bio-metrics
  • Random position of students
  • Use the same questions but with different multiple choices
  • Different questions to each student

As she said, teachers have to explain to students that they must prepare appropriately for the exams and not to find recourse to the easy way out. It is also proposed that universities introduce a Code of Honor that has already been implemented in many institutions abroad.

By gavriella
Previous articleCyprus, the best alternative for studies
Next articlehe Ministry had announced that having achieved the initial target of scheduling appointments and vaccinating people aged 45 or older by the beginning of May, the process of offering at least once the possibility to people aged 18 or older to arrange appointments will be completed this week. By May 13, 42.5% (314,163 people) were vaccinated with the 1st dose of the vaccine and 13.3% of the population (98,605 people) have completed their vaccination. The fact that a total of 412,768 vaccinations were administered until Thursday last week, i.e. 46.9 doses per 100 inhabitants, places Cyprus in 3rd position among the EU Member States. Meanwhile, Minister of Health Constantinos Ioannou announced he will present on Tuesday the next steps regarding the National Vaccination Plan against COVID-19. The Ministry announced Constantinou will give a press conference on Tuesday at midday at the Shakolion Educational Health Centre.

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros