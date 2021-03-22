A mural of soccer player Marcus Rashford kicking the door of Downing Street

A mural of England soccer player Marcus Rashford kicking down the door of number 10 Downing Street appears on Manchester Canal in Manchester, Britain.
MORE PHOTOS
Volcano erupts near Iceland’s capital
Lava flows from a volcano in Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland.
A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in France
A tree is silhouetted during the sunset in Marcq-En-Ostrevent, France.
Supporters of Johnny Depp pose outside the court in London
Supporters of actor Johnny Depp pose outside the High Court in London, Britain.
Deadly shootings at three spas in Georgia
People grieve while Jesus Estrella, 21 holds a sign outside Young's Asian Massage following the deadly shootings in Acworth, Georgia, U.S.