A metal monolith is seen in Red Rock Desert

Since mid-November, shining metal monoliths have suddenly appeared – and then vanished – in the strangest locations, from the Utah desert to a Romanian mountainside. Now one has popped up outside a Pittsburgh candy store.

 

People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River in Omsk

Andreas Nicolaides
People swim in the icy waters of the Irtysh River on the opening day of the winter swimming season in Omsk, Russia December 6, 2020.
Israel receives the Saar-6 corvette, a warship dubbed “Shield”

Andreas Nicolaides
An Israeli naval patrol boat manoeuvres before a welcoming ceremony by the Israeli navy to mark the arrival of the Saar-6 corvette, a warship...
SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship rocket for a test launch

Andreas Nicolaides
Clouds reflect off the water as they pass over while SpaceX prepares their super heavy-lift Starship SN8 rocket for a test launch this week...
Santa arriving in Queensland on jet ski

Andreas Nicolaides
People dressed as Santas ride jet skis in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia in this still image obtained from social media video dated November 29,...
