A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
Man lies to priest, gets money on the pretext his child is sick
Police are looking for a 39-year-old man from Limassol after lying and getting money from a priest in Paphos pretending his child was in...
A Halloween skeleton lies on the hedge outside a home in Los Angeles, California, U.S., amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Reuters)
On the EU’s eastern border, seeking refuge is harder for some
Poland has made it easier for Belarusians fleeing political persecution to enter, but for Seda Yunusova, a Chechen who was refused the opportunity to...
Kremlin says Joe Biden is wrong that Russia is number one threat
The Kremlin said on Monday that U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as the biggest threat to U.S. national security was...
Cyprus President to be honoured by Athens Municipality
President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday evening will be bestowed with Athens Municipality's Gold Medal of Honour in recognition of his efforts to reunite Cyprus...
Squash soup
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Mezedes
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Salmon and shrimp sheftalies
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
