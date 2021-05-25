PhotosA gibbon walks at a zoo in the park of miniatures in... A gibbon walks at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray 3 hours ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Viber A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY A gibbon walks amid models of vehicles at a zoo in the park of miniatures in Bakhchisaray, Crimea. Source:REUTERS/Alexey Pavlishak MORE PHOTOS People are silhouetted during sunset at a beach Israel and Hamas cease fire across the Gaza Strip A giant artwork in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris Preparations for London Zoo’s reopening of indoor exhibits in London