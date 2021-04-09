in-cyprus"A German Life" is back to Satiriko Theatre

“A German Life” is back to Satiriko Theatre

Satiriko Theatro and Alpha Square in their first collaboration present Christopher Hampton’s “A German Life”, with Despina Bebedeli, directed by Andreas Araouzou.

Brunhilde Pomsel’s life spanned the twentieth century. She struggled to make ends meet as a secretary in Berlin during the 1930s, her many employers including a Jewish insurance broker, the German Broadcasting Corporation and, eventually, Joseph Goebbels.

Christopher Hampton’s play is based on the testimony she gave when she finally broke her silence to a group of Austrian filmmakers, shortly before she died in 2016 (in Greek)

When April 14, 17, 18, 21, 22 and 24 at 7.30pm

Where Satiriko Theater

Vladimiros Kafkarides Cultural Centre
11 – 15 Vladimiros Kafkarides Street
Αglantzia, Nicosia 2102, Cyprus

Email [email protected]

Tel 22312940

Facebook

Website 

Location

Tickets  the box office of the theaters

Cost €12

 

By Lisa Liberti
