Nicosia gallery launches virtual mini series inviting public to engage with art (video)

The A.G. Leventis Gallery in Nicosia released on Saturday the first episode of its new free educational mini series for children and adults titled ‘Art Antics’.

In the new series, the gallery’s educators Katerina Stephanides and Theodora Demetriou will introduce the public through accessible language to art concepts, characters, artists and fun facts found in the works housed at the A.G. Leventis Gallery.

The virtual exhibition ‘Ioannis Kissonerghis – Depicting Female Sensuality’ that the gallery launched in December is also still available to the public at this link (scroll down on the menu to the right for navigation in English).

Museums, galleries and archaeological sites will reopen to the public tomorrow as part of the second phase of the easing of the general lockdown put in place last month by the government to keep rising covid cases in check.

You can watch below the first episode of Art Antics on impressionism and follow the Gallery on social media to stay up to date with new content.